66-year-old man dies after Orlando neighborhood shooting, deputies say

A 66-year-old man died after a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lancaster Road in Orlando.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday. The man was identified as Ronald Steve Roberts.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.