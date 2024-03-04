64-year-old man killed after crashing into Ocala nail salon, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 64-year-old man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a nail salon in Ocala, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was headed north on State Road 35, also known as SE 58th Ave., just south of Larch Road in a pickup truck when he veered off the roadway and collided with a metal handrail, according to the crash report. The truck continued to travel northeast before colliding with a building at 8721 SE Baseline Road, later identified as Bache Nails.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, troopers said. Nobody else was in the pickup truck at the time of the crash.

It remains unclear at this time if anyone was inside the nail salon at the time of the crash.

No other details were released at this time.