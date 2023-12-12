60-year-old man killed after being hit by car along dark road in Ocala, troopers say
OCALA, Fla. - A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a car along State Road 40 in Ocala on Monday night, according to troopers.
A car was headed east on SR-40 while the pedestrian was standing and walking in the eastbound lane of the same road, according to a crash report from Florida Highway Patrol. He was reportedly standing and walking in a dark area, not illuminated by any lighting.
The driver, a 20-year-old man in a pickup truck, didn't see the man in time and "was unable to avoid" hitting him, the report said. The driver immediately pulled over.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MORE MARION COUNTY HEADLINES:
- Boyfriend of Florida teen found shot dead named person of interest: deputies
- Marion County Sheriff calls on community to help locate person responsible for early morning shooting
- 1 person dead after house fire in Ocala, firefighters say
No other details were released at this time.