60-foot American flag hanging from iconic pedestrian bridge to celebrate Fourth of July

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park in Tennessee showed off its patriotic spirit on Friday night by unfurling a 60-foot American flag to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

It took eight volunteers to drape the flag over the famous pedestrian bridge.

"The Gatlinburg SkyBridge wanted to celebrate the Fourth of July a little early this year by displaying the American Flag above Gatlinburg for all to see," the attraction wrote on Facebook. "Expect to see the flag hanging from the SkyBridge through the 5th of July as we celebrate this great country of ours 🇺🇸."

On July 4 at 11 p.m., a fireworks display from the SkyBridge will be live on their Facebook page. The show will go off from the Space Needle, which is 100 feet below the mountain top at the SkyLift Park.

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is the longest pedestrian suspension in North America, stretching 680-feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains.