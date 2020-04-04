6-year-old with cystic fibrosis beats coronavirus

A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis is spreading hope to the world after testing positive for coronavirus -- and beating it.

Joseph Bostain's mother, Sabrina, posted an inspirational video to Facebook of the little fighter celebrating his medical victory.

"Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts," Joseph says in the clip. "I'm a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19."

According to updates on her Facebook page, Joseph's mother says on March 19 they were notified that he had COVID-19 after suffering from a cough and fever. They were told to quarantine for two weeks and had to be especially careful since Joseph already has a compromised immune system from cystic fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

She chronicled Joseph's fight against coronavirus on social media.

Throughout his journey, Joseph received gifts and cards from the community. On April 1, he announced he was coronavirus-free!

"To people from all over the world thank u for your support and prayers!!" his mother wrote. "From our family to yours, THANK YOU!!!"