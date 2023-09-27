6-year-old boy killed in Florida shooting that injured young girl, man: police

A young boy was killed in a shooting that injured another child and a man in Jacksonville early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers responded to an area on King Street for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds – a 6-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man. They were taken to a local hospital where the boy died of his injuries. The two surviving victims are expected to be OK.

Police are searching for the suspect who ran off after the shooting.

Just last weekend, another child fell victim to gun violence in Jacksonville. On Saturday night, authorities said a 3-year-old child was fatally shot, along with two adults at a luxury apartment complex. They were at the complex to meet with some people about the sale of a dog, when shots rang out.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, reporters questioned Jacksonville Assistant Chief JD Stronko about the recent violence involving children.

"Quite frankly, it's absolutely heartbreaking. I hate it. Our detectives hate it," Stronko said. "We can have all the best detectives, all the best tools, but at the end of the day we need the community to come forward and start identifying these people who are committing these crimes against the children in this community," he added.