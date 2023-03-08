6-vehicle crash blocks lanes of I-4 near Universal Orlando

A six-vehicle crash on westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando has slowed traffic, creating delays for rush-hour commuters.

Authorities are asking that travelers avoid a stretch of I-4 near Universal Orlando, advising westbound drivers to use the Conroy Rd. exit or the Florida Turnpike as alternate routes.

SKYFOX flew over the scene late Wednesday afternoon and observed that two inside lanes of I-4 westbound were closed to traffic. Among the vehicles involved in the crash is a semi-tractor trailer that appears to have rear-ended an SUV and pushed that vehicle up onto the divider separating I-4 common lanes from the I-4 Express lanes. One of the westbound express lanes is also blocked.

For a live, interactive map of crashes in the Orlando area, visit the FOX 35 SKYFOX Traffic page.

Investigators did not immediately release details on any injuries that may have resulted from the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.