6 undocumented immigrants arrested for sex trafficking after girl escapes from captivity in Wisconsin

A girl who was being sex trafficked escaped from an eastern Wisconsin home where she was being held captive by six undocumented Guatemalan immigrants late last month, a Wisconsin sheriff says.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the girl called 911 after escaping around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 28 from a home in the Township of Manchester.

She was found on the side of the road by a sheriff’s deputy and the victim gave police information that prompted an investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant the next day where the six suspects were arrested for second degree sexual assault. They range in age from 28 to 40 years old.

One of the men is suspected of trafficking the girl within the residence among the other men.

All of the suspects are believed to be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. They are all in custody at Green Lake County Correctional Facility.

They have not yet been criminally charged. The investigation is ongoing.