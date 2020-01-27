6 injured after Lynx bus crashes into 2 vehicles, including stolen truck, troopers say

Six people were rushed to the hospital after a Lynx bus and two other vehicles crashed late on Sunday night.

The incident happened on Texas Avenue and Honour Road in Orlando.

Troopers said that when a car pulled in front of a pick-up truck on Texas Avenue, that truck then hit the Lynx bus going in the opposite direction, head-on.

Troopers said that the truck was stolen. The driver hopped out and ran away.

