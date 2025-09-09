6 Guatemalans arrested in Polk County following hit-and-run death, sheriff says

The Brief Six Guatemalan nationals were arrested after a hit-and-run death at a Polk County mobile home park. Deputies say a man was fatally run over during a late-night party and later dragged into his home. Sheriff Grady Judd said ICE has placed immigration holds on the suspects.



Six men from Guatemala living in the U.S. illegally were arrested after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during a weekend party at a Polk County mobile home park, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies were called to the Willow Oak Mobile Home Park in Polk County early Sunday after a 911 caller reported that a 21-year-old man was dead inside his home. Investigators determined his injuries were consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

Detectives said the man had attended a party the night before, where witnesses saw him lying in a driveway before 52-year-old Ponciano Cinto-Ramirez allegedly backed over him with a van and left the scene. The victim was later dragged into his home.

Six men, all identified as Guatemalan nationals living in the U.S. illegally, were arrested.

Ponciano Cinto-Ramirez faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving without a license causing death and resisting arrest. The others face charges such as resisting arrest, providing false information and, in one case, possession of an altered firearm.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. It is unclear who dragged the victim into his home or why. Investigators also have not said whether alcohol played a role in the incident beyond confirming a large party where "nearly everyone" had been drinking. It is also unknown whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The backstory:

The Willow Oak Mobile Home Park has been the site of several law enforcement responses tied to large gatherings in recent years, though deputies did not indicate whether this specific party had drawn prior complaints.

In this case, witnesses reported that multiple people at the party shouted at Cinto-Ramirez to stop after he allegedly ran over the victim, but he continued driving away before entering a nearby trailer. Deputies who went to the trailer said the men inside initially refused to come out and later provided false identification.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office said federal immigration authorities had placed holds on all six suspects, meaning they could face deportation after criminal proceedings.

"All of these suspects are facing serious felonies, and ICE has placed holds on them as well to hopefully deport them back to Guatemala," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "What started out as a neighborhood party ended up with a 21-year-old man dead and a group of illegal aliens going to jail."