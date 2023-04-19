6 free things to do this weekend in Orlando: April 21-23

Need weekend plans? Here are six free events to attend in Orlando and the surrounding Central Florida area.

Folk & Urban Art Festival

Come out to celebrate community and cultural diversity at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center's 14th annual Folk & Urban Art Festival. There will be live music, new visual artists, children's activities and more.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 721 New England Ave, Winter Park, Fl 32789 (Shady Park)

Central Florida Earth Day

This family and dog-friendly event will consist of an exciting day of colorful and educational exhibits and activities, including food prep demonstrations, an Earth Kids Zone, an artist corner, an animal haven, and more.

See photos from last year's event below:

When: Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 512 E. Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801 (The east side of Lake Eola Park)

Winter Park Paint Out

At the 15th annual Winter Park Paint Out, guests can watch professional artists live at work as they paint at the Polasek Museum and at other locations throughout Winter Park and Orlando. During the week-long event, there will be free admission to the Gallery and Gardens. Artwork created during the event will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going toward supporting the museum.

Video from last year's event below:

When: Sunday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Monday, April 24 to Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Where: 633 Osceola Ave, Winter Park, Fl (Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens)

Apopka Spring Craft & Food Truck Fest

Come out for this fun, family event at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka. Guests can expect music, kids characters and opportunities to shop with 90 local vendors and try new foods from 15 food trucks.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 10 N Forest Ave, Apopka, FL 32703

Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

Enjoy a parade and festival celebrating the Puerto Rican community's culture, heritage and contributions to Florida.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando, Florida

NAMIWalks

Come out for NAMIWalks, a 5K walk and community event supporting mental health awareness.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 274 Cranes Roost Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (Cranes Roost Park)