6 cats rescued after fire breaks out at Winter Park apartment complex

article

Residents of an Orlando apartment complex had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in one of the units.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Goldenrod Road where a fire began in an apartment on the 1st floor.

According to Fire Rescue, a woman in the apartment at Cranes Landing was sleeping when the blaze started and she managed to escape. Firefighters rescued one cat from the apartment. Several people in the surrounding units were also evacuated from the building.

Firefighters say they also rescued five cats from a 2nd floor unit. The woman whose apartment it started in was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.

All of the cats are doing fine.

It took fire crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement

.