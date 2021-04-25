Forecast: Storms push through Central Florida, when will they clear up?

Central Florida is experiencing some stormy weather on Sunday.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Leslie Hudson said that a cold front is pushing through the region, producing rain and a couple of rounds of severe weather.

The showers and storms are expected to clear by late afternoon on Sunday, with the next several days following being much drier.

Daytime high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s and 80s, with lows in the 60s expected at night.

A dry stretch of weather will get Monday. In addition, temperatures will move into the mid-80s. Central Florida's next chance of rain is not expected until Friday or Saturday as another cold front will move in.

