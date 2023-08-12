$5,000 reward for information on shooting death of Orange County woman

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has issued a reward for information on a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured.

Deputies identified the woman who was killed in Friday night's shooting as Lawana Pinkston.

Around 8:45 p.m., deputies said they responded to the area of West Sand Lake Road and Winegard Road regarding a shooting.

They found a man and a woman in a tent who had both been shot.

Pinkston was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man is in critical condition, according to deputies.

The investigation is active and ongoing. We urge anyone with information to call Crimeline 800-423-8477.