500 percent increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma, OneBlood says

OneBlood says there is a 500 percent increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

More than a thousand units are being transfused a day in the nation.

They say they are concerned there will be a short supply and that’s why they’re hoping more people donate.



"These are very specific donors we are looking for. Only people who have recovered from the coronavirus can be convalescent donors. They are the ones who hold the key in helping the patients recover," Susan Forbes, an OneBlood spokesperson, explained.

For more information on donating go to oneblood.org

