500 Joann fabrics stores closing: Full list of Florida stores closing

article

The Brief JOANN, the fabric and crafts retailer, announced the closure of 500 stores across the U.S. The company made this decision after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. Out of the 500 stores closing, 36 locations are closing here in the sunshine state.



What we know:

JOANN, the fabric and crafts retailer, announced the closure of 500 stores across the U.S., including over a dozen in Florida.

The company made this decision after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. Making this the second time they have filed for bankruptcy in a year, citing issues like weak consumer demand and inventory shortages.

Is Joann Fabrics going out of business?

The backstory:

Previously, Joann sought Chapter 11 protection in March 2024 and reemerged as a private company. However, operational challenges led to the second bankruptcy filing.

The retailer is now aiming to sell the business and stated that the closing of their "underperforming" locations is essential to the sale process.

Out of the 500 stores closing, 36 locations are closing here in the sunshine state.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 13: Rolls of yarn fill a shelf in a JOANN Fabric and Crafts store slated to close on February 13, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The company announced it will be closing approximately 500 of its roughly 850 locations across the Uni Expand

Joann stores closing in Florida:

4610 S Cleveland Ave 33907, Fort Myers, FL

8072 Mediterranean Drive 33928, Estero, FL

224B Eglin Pkwy Ne 32547, Fort Walton Beach, FL

2400 W International Spdwy Blvd 32114, Daytona Beach, FL

6001 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 11 32244, Jacksonville, FL

463877 State Road 200 32097, Yulee, FL

4241 Us Highway 98 N 33809, Lakeland, FL

8257 W Flagler St 33144, Miami, FL

10875 Caribbean Blvd 33189, Miami, FL

7706 N Kendall Dr 33156, Miami, FL

1131 S Federal Hwy 33062, Pompano Beach, FL

4700 Hollywood Blvd 33021, Hollywood, FL

1632 S Federal Hwy 33435, Boynton Beach, FL

3340 Nw 62Nd Ave 33063, Margate, FL

940 S State Road 7 33414, Wellington, FL

11251 Pines Blvd 33026, Pembroke Pines, FL

801 South University Dr Suite 75 33324, Plantation, FL

3942 Northlake Blvd 33403, West Palm Beach, FL

6424 Naples Blvd Suite 501 34109, Naples, FL

4934 S Tamiami Trl 34231, Sarasota, FL

4143 Tamiami Trl S Bay 20 34293, Venice, FL

2405 Sw 27Th Ave 34471, Ocala, FL

540 N Us Hwy 441 32159, Lady Lake, FL

3562 E Colonial Dr 32803, Orlando, FL

924 W State Road 436 Ste 1450 32714, Altamonte Springs, FL

825 N Alafaya Trail 32828, Orlando, FL

4801 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy 34746, Kissimmee, FL

120 N Entrance Road 32771, Sanford, FL

3379 Daniels Road 34787, Winter Garden, FL

5921 20Th St. Unit B 32966, Vero Beach, FL

4387 Commercial Way 34606, Spring Hill, FL

10057 Us Highway 19 34668, Port Richey, FL

6234 Commerce Palms Blvd 33647, Tampa, FL

12635 Citrus Plaza Dr 33625, Tampa, FL

2500 66Th St N 33710, Saint Petersburg, FL

2343 Curlew Road 34698, Dunedin, FL

Joann Fabrics closing stores in the U.S.: Here's the full list