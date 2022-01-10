5 years later: Remembering Lt. Debra Clayton and Deputy Norman Lewis

It has been five years since two local law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

Sunday marked the day Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton was shot and killed outside a Pine Hills Walmart in 2017. She was pursuing Markeith Loyd who was wanted for murder.

Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis was also killed in a motorcycle crash that day while searching for Loyd.

Loyd was convicted of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and more recently for killing Lt. Clayton.

A jury recommended the death penalty. The judge may make a final decision this week.