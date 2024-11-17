FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old in Volusia County

article

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 4-year-old boy in Volusia County on Sunday.

The alert was issued for Waylon Childs, who was last seen in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue in Ormond Beach.

Officials said Childs was wearing a maroon shirt, maroon shoes and sweatpants. Waylon is believed to be around 3 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Childs is urged to call the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731.