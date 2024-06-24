3 tropical waves coming off African coast could develop in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is watching active tropical waves coming off the African coast.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said there are some signals that the waves could develop deeper in the Atlantic, but Saharan Dust should keep that activity in check for now.

As of Monday, the NHC said no tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

What is the Saharan dust?

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is a dry and dusty air mass full of sand, dirt, and other debris that is lifted by storms over Africa and brought across the Atlantic by tropical waves. The Saharan Air Layer is composed of a dry pocket of air that usually resides thousands of feet above sea level. This dry and hot air typically limits tropical development due to it robbing systems of the moisture needed to form.

The Saharan Air Layer is usually most active during June and July, which is why it is more difficult for tropical waves to develop in the Main Development Region of the Atlantic west of Africa.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure known as AL93 located along the coast of northeastern Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

While forecasters said the system is not expected to develop, the disturbance is set to continue to bring heavy rainfall across portions of Mexico, which could lead to localized flooding.