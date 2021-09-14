5 taken to hospital after chemical exposure at waste station

Authorities in Volusia County say an unknown substance that leaked out of a truck at a waste transfer center sent five people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Volusia County Fire Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to the County's Solid Waste Transfer Station, 3151 E. New York Ave., DeLand to find four people were being treated on scene. A fifth person was experiencing respiratory issues and eye and throat irritation that required immediate transportation by a Volusia County EMS unit to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The other four patients ultimately were also transported by EMS ambulance – two to AdventHealth DeLand and two to AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City.

Fire Rescue decontaminated the scene and the hazmat Team identified the substance as a mixture of household chemicals.

