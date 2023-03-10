5 people found dead inside Miami home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Five people were found dead inside a Florida home Friday in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police responded to a home in Miami Lakes, which is northwest of Miami, Friday morning to conduct a welfare check after a family member was unable to reach her family. Police entered the home through a back window and found five people – 2 men and three women -- dead inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

In a news release, Miami-Dade Police said one of the men was found in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, leading them to believe that this was a murder-suicide.

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. However, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 in an email that all five were adults.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.