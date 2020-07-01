44 inmates, 10 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Marion County Jail

article

The Marion County Jail confirmed on Wednesday that 44 inmates and ten staffers have tested positive for coronavirus.

They did not provide any other information.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida have reached 158,997, resulting in 3,550 deaths. That is 6,563 new cases and 45 more Florida resident deaths since Tuesday.

A Florida doctor warns that things are likely to get worse too, with cases expected to rise for the next few weeks. Health officials believe the next several weeks will be critical to Florida’s, as events like the Fourth of July, the reopening of Walt Disney World, and the Republican National Convention approaches.

