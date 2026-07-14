Orlando Museum of Art offers free admission for all on July 16: What to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) is welcoming all guests free of cost for its monthly "Access for All" event.
Held on Thursday, July 16, the all-day event is part of an initiative supported by the Arts Bridges Foundation, created to open the doors of art to everyone; No tickets needed.
What we know:
The program covers admission costs, publicity, and any other efforts that might help reduce barriers to access.
"We want every member of our community to feel that this museum belongs to them, and days like this make that a reality," said Cathryn Mattson, CEO of OMA.
Event's Schedule
Held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event offers a special day full of free activities including workshops, gallery talks, sketching lessons, museum tours, and more!
Finding Home Through Art and Movement | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Explore identity and belonging through writing, drawing, and movement with artist Maria Theresa Barbist.
Catching God’s Eyes: Carnival Workshop | 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Dive into Haitian and Dominican carnival culture with artist Charo Oquet.
Gallery Talk | 2:30 p.m.
Informal tour of the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition by the museum curator.
Sketching in the Galleries | 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Grab free drawing supplies and sketch your own masterpieces inside the galleries (all ages welcome)
Highlights Tour | 7:00 p.m.
Tour highlighting the Orlando Museum of Art's top artworks.
Note: Guests are welcome to visit all the museum’s current exhibitions.
About the Orlando Museum of Art
Close to celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Orlando Museum of Art is an independent institution. Considered "the people’s museum," the institution is dedicated to connecting people from all backgrounds and experiences through art and new ideas.
Got more questions?
For more information about the event and OMA’s programs, please visit the museum’s official website.
The Source: The information written in this article is based off a press release sent to FOX35 by the Orlando Museum of Art.