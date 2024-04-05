407 Day happening this weekend in Orlando: Happy hour deals, events, and more

For most, Sunday is a regular day, but for Orlando residents - it's 407 day!

Sunday is the day residents celebrate the city beautiful - hence 407 which is Orlando's main area code.

Several restaurants, stores and venues are offering deals and throwing events this weekend.

On Sunday, you can get four dollars and seven cents off at the Discover Downtown Store.

The Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista is offering a 407 happy hour special.

FOX 35 spoke with Visit Orlando to learn more about the history of the day.

"It started during the pandemic, where a lot of local businesses especially restaurants were struggling and we were looking for ways to encourage people at that time to either dine outside or get takeout or just support businesses and it blossomed from there," said Denis Spiegal, the vice president of communications for Visit Orlando.

Kelly's Ice Cream and the Salty Donut will swap recipes to celebrate 407 Day.



Other events include Spring Fiesta in the Park, Magic Hosting the Bulls, and Concert at the Social