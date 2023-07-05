4 swimmers rescued near Florida beach on July 4 holiday; 1 in critical condition
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Four swimmers were pulled from the waters near Crescent Beach in northeast Florida Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency responders were called out to help with "multiple swimmers in distress" about a mile north of the Matanzas State Park, the St. Johns County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Crews were able to rescue the four people and bring them to shore where they received medical care.
Three of them were taken to the hospital – one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one transported as a precaution, officials said.