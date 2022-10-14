Expand / Collapse search

4 Orange County deputies taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four Orange County deputies were taken to the hospital on Thursday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl.

The sheriff's office says the deputies were serving search warrant in a drug case on Corner Meadow Circle around 9:30 a.m. when they were possibly exposed. 

All four deputies were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination.

Officials say all four deputies are doing well. No other information has been released. 