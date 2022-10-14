4 Orange County deputies taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure

article

Four Orange County deputies were taken to the hospital on Thursday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl.

The sheriff's office says the deputies were serving search warrant in a drug case on Corner Meadow Circle around 9:30 a.m. when they were possibly exposed.

All four deputies were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination.

Officials say all four deputies are doing well. No other information has been released.