4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Volusia County, deputies say

Volusia County deputies are investigating after they say four people were injured in two separate shootings on Sunday.

The first shooting happened as three young men were driving on U.S. 92 between DeLand and Daytona Beach.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the three victims were driving from one party to another when a vehicle pulled alongside them on U.S. 92 and someone started shooting.

"Two victims sustained grazing wounds to their heads, and the third had a gunshot wound to his forearm," deputies said.

The victims, who were between the ages of 18 and 20, went to the hospital with minor injuries. No arrest have been made so far.

A second, unrelated shooting was reported in Deltona around 4 a.m. Sunday.

"In that case, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a house on the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road."

Details of what led to that shooting are unconfirmed at this time. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

