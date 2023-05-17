4 home invasion suspects arrested near Orlando after pursuit through multiple counties

Four home invasion suspects led Florida law enforcement officers on a pursuit through multiple counties before being arrested in the Orlando area late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say.

Members of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the St. Johns Sheriff’s Office with apprehending armed home invasion suspects.

Investigators said the armed home invasion occurred in St. Johns County. The suspects were later spotted in Brevard County and tracked entering Osceola County. Sheriff's deputies in Osceola County pursued the suspects into Orange County where they abandoned the vehicle and fled into a wooded area near Dallas Blvd. and State Road 528.

With assistance from St. Johns Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol, three suspects were taken into custody. A fourth suspect was located about an hour later.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.