4 people found dead, including child, in Brevard County home, sheriff says

A death investigation is underway in Cocoa after four people were found dead inside a home early Wednesday morning, including a child.

Brevard County Sheriff Waye Ivey said this happened just before 2 a.m. at a home on Alan Shepard Avenue in the Canaveral Groves neighborhood.

During a news conference, Sheriff Ivey said a child who was inside the home called a person through video chat and told them what had happened in the home. That person drove to the home and called 911. The person kept the child on the phone the entire time to make sure they were safe.

When deputies arrived, they found four bodies inside, three females and one male. One of female victims was a juvenile, but Sheriff Ivey did not say how old the victims were or how they died.

There were two other children inside the home who were unharmed.

"A very sad day in our community," Sheriff Ivey said. "Our team is working diligently to get to the bottom of it."

Sheriff Ivey said they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.