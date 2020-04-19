38 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Central Florida prison, Department of Corrections says

38 inmates have tested positive for COVID-91 at the Tomoka Correctional Institution.

The Florida Department of Corrections says that the prison, which is located in Daytona Beach, says that it has taken several measures to protect the rest of the inmates and staff. For example, those at the prison are required to wear face masks and their temperature is checked frequently.

The institution currently houses over 1,200 inmates.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE