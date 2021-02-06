3,500 COVID-19 vaccines given to healthcare works not yet able to get vaccinated
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday, AdventHealth and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County distributed about 3,500 COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers not yet able to receive the vaccine.
The healthcare workers who were vaccinated all have direct contact with patients.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings toured the vaccine distribution site, which is near the Orlando International Airport.
