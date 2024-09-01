35-year-old bicyclist killed in Orange City crash, police say

Stream FOX 35:

A 35-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City on Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened in the area of East Grave Avenue and Raintree Drive just before 8:30 p.m., the Orange City Police Department said in a news release

The 35-year-old man was headed west on East Graves Avenue on an electric bicycle when he was struck head-on by a car going east on the same street.

It remains unclear at this time how fast both the car and bike were going at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist, who was identified as Joel Acevedo of Orange City, was pronounced dead. The driver of the oncoming car, an 80-year-old man from Deltona, was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening medical evaluation.

Both the bicycle and the driver's car, a four-door Hyundai, sustained significant damage, police said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigators Sgt. Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.

