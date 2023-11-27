3-year-old girl shot and killed at extended stay hotel in Florida, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed at an extended stay hotel over the weekend, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 8:19 a.m. near the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, according to a press release. The Associated Press is reporting that the shooting happened at an extended stay hotel in the area.

Officials responded to the scene and found a child suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was accompanied by an adult female, deputies said.

Detectives detained two occupants of a U-Haul truck in Lauderhill connected to the shooting who were subsequently released.

No other details have been released about this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 954-321-4876. For anonymous tips, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or browardcrimestoppers.org.