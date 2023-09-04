3 Winter Haven families displaced by massive Labor Day fire
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Three families have been displaced after a massive fire broke out in Winter Haven on Labor Day.
The Winter Haven Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a multi-story building on Ave. C SW shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said. There are three units in the building.
When firefighters arrived, they found an upstairs unit with a fire involved in the kitchen area. The fire was contained.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
There were no injuries.
This is a developing story.