3 Winter Haven families displaced by massive Labor Day fire

Three families have been displaced after a massive fire broke out in Winter Haven on Labor Day.

The Winter Haven Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a multi-story building on Ave. C SW shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said. There are three units in the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found an upstairs unit with a fire involved in the kitchen area. The fire was contained.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story.