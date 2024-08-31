3 tropical waves in the Atlantic being tracked: Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, Cabo Verde Islands: NHC

article

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic, including one that has a 50% chance of further development and a second that formed recently in the Gulf of Mexico, near Texas and Louisiana.

Here is what we know about each.

Gulf of Mexico Tropical Disturbance

This disturbance formed late Friday in the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico, near Texas and Louisiana.

The NHC said the broad area of low pressure is located near the upper Texas coast and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms along the shoes and coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

It has a low chance – 20% – of development over the next seven days. Regardless though, it is expected to bring flash flooding to parts of Louisiana and Texas over the next few days, the NHC said.

"This system is expected to linger near the coast through much of next week, and some slow development is possible if it meanders offshore," the NHC said.

Caribbean Sea Disturbance

A tropical wave in the Atlantic is approaching the Lesser Antilles Islands and the Caribbean Sea. It could become a tropical depression next week, the NHC said.

As of Saturday morning, it was located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It's producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

It's expected to move westward and reach the Lesser Antilles Islands on Monday. After that, it could become a tropical depression by mid-to-late next week. It has a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days.

Atlantic Disturbance

A third tropical wave is located west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

It has a low chance of development: 10% over the next week.

The NHC said this system is expected to move slowly across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic late next week.