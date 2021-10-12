3 Tennessee postal employees killed in post office shooting, authorities say

The FBI was investigating a shooting at a Tennessee post office Tuesday where three employees were killed, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Orange Mound post office, and the Memphis Police Department was assisting with securing the perimeter, the police force tweeted. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, told Fox News the shooting occurred at the facility called the East Lamar Carrier Annex.

"We are working jointly with the Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms," the agency said.

Fox affiliate WHBQ-TV reported the suspected shooter worked at the post office, citing sources. The police department said there were no active threats and the area was secured.

Fox News has reached out to the FBI and local police.

In a statement, the Postal Service said it was "saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis."

"Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved," the agency said. "The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks."

The incident came days after a mail carrier was shot dead in Pennsylvania .

This story is developing.

