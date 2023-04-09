3 teens die in Daytona Beach crash • FL teen beat dog for running away: Deputies • FL gator body slams python

Three teens are dead, and two others were injured in a crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, a Florida teen is accused of beating a dog after it ran away, a video shows an alligator body slam and eat a massive python in the Florida Everglades, a video shows famous smiling shark 'Snooty' greet diver off coast of Florida, DeLand parents are facing a combined $1 million bond after deputies found an assortment of illegal drugs in their car and home: Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.

3 teens dead, 2 injured in crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, officials say

Courtesy: On the scene news

Officials said three teenagers were killed and two were injured in a crash that shut down International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning. This happened in the 800 block of International Speedway Blvd. around 5:30 a.m. Investigators said one vehicle with five people riding inside was involved in the crash. A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man were killed in the crash. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were transported to the hospital.

Florida teen accused of beating dog after it ran away

(Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

A Deltona teenager was arrested Monday after deputies said he was caught on camera beating his dog after it ran away. The 17-year-old was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after a concerned neighbor saw the security camera footage and notified animal control, who then alerted the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO). According to investigators, the video, which was time-stamped the night of March 14, showed the teenager going into a neighbor's yard on Covington Drive to get his dog after it ran off. The teen then picked up the dog by its neck and carried it back toward his house where he reportedly lifted it in the air and slammed it to the ground.

VIDEO: Alligator body slams, eats massive python in Florida Everglades

A Florida woman captured an incredible video of an alligator enjoying a large python for an afternoon snack, garnering the attention of multiple people on social media. Katina Boychew, who goes by @katina86 on Instagram, said she was visiting the Florida Everglades last week when she spotted the alligator in the marsh chowing down on the snake. At one point in the video, the gator could be seen triumphantly, body-slamming his meal.

VIDEO: Famous smiling shark 'Snooty' greets diver off coast of Florida

Meet Snooty. This 9-foot female lemon shark has become a Florida celebrity thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Bruce the shark from the animated film "Finding Nemo." Snooty isn't new to the Sunshine State. She originally went viral in 2016 when a photographer captured a photo of her and her big grin in the waters off of Juniper, Florida. A year later, diver Cassie Jenson, who said she had been wanting to meet Snooty, finally got a chance to see the toothy predator in person.

DeLand parents face combined $1M bond after drug arrests: Deputies

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

An alleged DeLand area 'drug dealer’ and his wife were both arrested after deputies found an assortment of illegal drugs in their car and home Thursday morning. According to deputies, Wynell and Antiqua Pitts are facing multiple charges after deputies discovered "trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs along with several guns and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition, all within reach of children in the home." Wynell Pitts was arrested after dropping his children off at daycare before completing two drug transactions from his car, deputies said. An investigation into Pitts started earlier this year, deputies said.