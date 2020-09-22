3 off-duty Orlando police officers sick after possible poisoning

Sanford police are investigating a possible poisoning incident involving three off-duty Orlando police officers.

The incident happened last Wednesday night in Downtown Sanford.

After a night of bar-hopping, the officers, who were off-duty, fell ill.

A report from Sanford police said they experienced vomiting, profuse sweating and muscle pain.

Two of the people had to be hospitalized.

According to the police report, a doctor treating one of the officers said they suspected the officer was drugged with Rohypnol, more commonly known as a “roofy,” a date-rape drug.

The report said the incident happened after the three bar-hopped between Celery City, Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café, Henry Depot and Tuffy’s Bottle Lounge. However, the report does not point at a particular bar connected to the illnesses.

Owners of Celery City said they are fully cooperating with the investigation, turning over surveillance video and other evidence police asked for.

The owner also wished the officers involved to get well soon.

Others also said they are cooperating.

“We are cooperating with the police in their investigation and our community stands with officer safety,” said a statement from Hollerbach’s.

“We are 100% supportive of police and we are heartbroken to feel as though any law enforcement officers wouldn’t feel welcome in this establishment. We are fully cooperating and waiting on results of the investigation,” said the owner of Henry’s Depot.

Though Sanford police are the lead investigators in the case, the FBI is assisting.

“We are assisting Sanford PD. It is standard practice for the FBI to assist our local law enforcement partners,” said a spokesperson.

The Sanford Police Department is also working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The agency is waiting for FDLE to complete a toxicology report to determine whether the officers were poisoned, drugged, or fell ill from something else.