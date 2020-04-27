3 million people have tested positive for coronavirus worldwide, Johns Hopkins data shows

article

Data collected by researchers at Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows the global number of novel coronavirus cases reached 3 million on April 27.

The United States is far outpacing the rest of the world with more than 965,000 cases.



For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.



The vast majority who have been infected with the virus have recovered. Global recovery numbers sit just north of 881,000.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The virus, which causes COVID-19, has claimed more than 200,000 lives worldwide and killed more than 54,000 in the U.S.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus first appeared in December 2019, was once the epicenter of the world’s cases. But according to FOX News, the city reportedly claimed Monday that it no longer has any hospitalized coronavirus cases.

Wuhan made tremendous progress in its battle against the virus in early March — so much so, officials closed all of the city’s makeshift hospitals.

They began easing lockdown restrictions in early April. Weeks later, European nations and certain pockets of the U.S. began following suit.



