3 killed in hit-and-run crash on I-4 in Volusia, officials say

article

The Brief Four vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-4 eastbound near DeBary; three people were killed. A 2025 Dodge Durango initiated the crash by changing lanes and later fled the scene; the vehicle was found unoccupied. FHP is investigating the incident as a criminal case and urges witnesses to call FHP or Crimeline.



Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving four vehicles, including a motorcycle, which resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries Saturday evening on I-4 eastbound near mile marker 108.

According to authorities, a 2025 Dodge Durango was traveling in the center lane when the driver attempted to change lanes into the inside lane, entering directly into the path of a 2013 Ford Focus.

Reports suggest the left side of the Durango struck the right side of the Focus, triggering a chain-reaction collision.

FHP stated in their press release that the force of the initial impact caused the Ford Focus to veer off the roadway to the left, where it collided with a guardrail. It then re-entered the eastbound lanes and collided with a 2020 Honda Pilot.

During the sequence of events, a 54-year-old from Deltona who was driving a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was also involved in the crash.

Tragically, the motorcyclist, the driver of the Honda Pilot, and a passenger in the Pilot were all pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officials, the driver of the Ford Focus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Dodge Durango fled the scene following the crash. The vehicle was later located unoccupied in a parking lot by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The Durango displayed damage consistent with the collision. Traffic Homicide Investigators have since taken the vehicle into evidence.

FHP is asking anyone with information related to this crash to contact them directly by dialing *FHP (*347) or anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This crash remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.