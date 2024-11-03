3 kids hurt, 13-year-old thrown from car, in I-95 rollover crash: FHP

Four people – an adult and three children – were hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon, including a 13-year-old girl who was thrown from the vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, the crash happened around noon on southbound I-95, near mile marker 179 in Melbourne.

FHP said the driver of a 2012 Lexus LS was reportedly speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on southbound I-95, when he changed lanes and struck a semi-truck. The driver of the Lexus lost control, drove off the roadway, and the vehicle began to flip.

Inside the vehicle was a 35-year-old man (driver), a 13-year-old girl (front passenger), a 12-year-old boy (passenger), and a 3-year-old boy in a child's car seat.

The 35-year-old man and 13-year-old girl were both not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle, FHP said in its crash report. The girl was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver, a 12-year-old, and 3-year-old were also transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, FHP said.

The semi-truck driver, a 58-year-old man, was not hurt and remained at the crash site.