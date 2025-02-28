1 dead, 2 injured in shooting incident in Holden Heights area of Orange County

The Brief A shooting in Orange County on Friday night left three people injured. Two victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for trauma alerts, and one had a trauma code. Authorities are investigating the incident but have not released details on the shooter or the motive.



Authorities in Orange County are investigating a deadly shooting incident in the Holden Heights neighborhood that has left three injured.

What we know:

A shooting incident in Orange County on Friday night resulted in three people being injured. The shooting was reported through a 911 call, which mentioned a gunshot wound to the hand. Upon arrival, emergency responders found three men – an 18-year-old, a man in his 20s, and a man in his 30s – who had been shot near a residence on Grand St.

They were all taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where the man in his 20s died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Details about the shootings, the circumstances of the incident, and whether the victims knew each other are not yet clear. Authorities have not released information on the suspects or the motive behind the shootings. There are also no updates on the current condition of the two other victims or any potential arrests.

Big picture view:

Orange County has seen a number of shootings in recent years, raising concerns about public safety. Local law enforcement is focused on resolving the case, but this incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles with gun violence in the area.

Authorities have responded quickly to the scene, but the investigation is still in its early stages.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: