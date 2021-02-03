Expand / Collapse search

3 Idaho National Guard personnel killed in Black Hawk crash

By Greg Norman and Fox News
Published 
U.S.
FOX TV Digital Team
article

An Israeli airforce Blackhawk helicopter transports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, near Merom Golan on the border with Syria, on November 19, 2020. - Pompeo was taking the first trip by an American top diploma

Expand

Three Idaho National Guard pilots have been killed after the Black Hawk helicopter they were traveling in crashed Tuesday night, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. during a routine training flight near Boise. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak said in a statement.

Read more from FoxNews.com 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 