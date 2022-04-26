Expand / Collapse search

3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Seminole County, sheriff's office says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:02AM
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Three people have been found dead inside a home in Winter Park in what is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at 1041 Princess Gate Blvd. in Winter Park around 10:30 p.m.

3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Winter Park, deputies say

Seminole County deputies are investigating after they say they found 3 people dead, one of which had a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home on Monday night.

MORE NEWS: Stolen credit card leads to wild chase to donut shop, shooting in Lake County, sheriff says

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Howell Estates community of unincorporated Winter Park for reports of shots fired. 

"When deputies arrived, they found what appeared to be two victims of homicide and a third with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said in an email to FOX 35 News.

Deputies say the shooter appears to be a family friend of the victims staying in the home. The say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Check back for updates. 