3 dead, 1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left three people dead.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of North Forsyth Road.

When they arrived, they found 2 men who were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other shooting victims took themselves to the hospital. One of them later died. The other suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.

