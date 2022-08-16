Daytona Beach police search for man accused of shooting, killing woman

article

Multiple schools were placed on lockdown in Volusia County out of an abundance of caution as police actively search for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman on Glenview Boulevard Tuesday morning. The lockdowns at Ortona Elementary, Beachside Elementary School, Our Lady of Lourdes, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center have since been lifted, and all students are safe, officials said.

Police are still searching for Chad Keene, 37, who reportedly shot 30-year-old Karli Elliott shortly before noon on Glenview Boulevard off Seabreeze Boulevard.

Police have blocked off an area at the intersection of N Peninsula Drive and Seabreeze Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

She was taken Halifax Medical Center where officers said she died of her injuries. Details on the circumstances that may have led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.