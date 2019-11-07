3 bears help injured cub off road in Florida in heartbreaking video

article

Three bears helped an injured cub off a road in Florida Monday night as it struggled to stand up after apparently being hit by a car.

A video posted on Facebook shows the bears on a road in Immokalee, Fla., pulling the cub who appears to have an injured leg. The cub attempts to steady itself, but falls over. The bears eventually pull it to the side of the road.



**WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE**

"I pulled up. I saw something dark in the road. And something told me to slow down because if I wouldn't have, I would have hit them next," Alisha Irons, who posted the video, told WBBH-TV.

The bear was later found dead by the side of the road, WBBH reported.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

