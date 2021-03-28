3 adults injured in ATV crash in Osceola County

article

Osceola County Fire Rescue officials say three adults were injured in an ATV accident on Sunday.

It happened along Poinciana Parkway, near the toll plaza, according to a tweet from Osceola County Fire Rescue.

Despite the crash not happening on the road, traffic was blocked to allow air transport for the three adult riders who were injured, according to the tweet.

It's not clear to what extent the individuals were injured.

