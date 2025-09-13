2nd annual run the flags event honors Central Florida first responders
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Red, White & Blue Jeep Club hosted its 2nd Annual Run the Flags this weekend to honor and support local first responders across Central Florida.
This community-driven event invited Jeep owners and supporters to flag up their rides and join a convoy that will visit multiple police, fire, and sheriff’s departments throughout the day.
Participants delivered goody bags filled with snacks and essentials as a show of appreciation for the men and women who serve and protect our communities.
Event Schedule
9:00 AM – Meet at Sanford Town Center (behind Hooters)
9:45 AM – Depart for Sanford Police Department / Sanford Fire Department
10:30 AM – Seminole Fire Station 22
11:15 AM – Orange County Sheriff’s Office
12:00 PM – Orange County Fire Station
12:45 PM – Ocoee Police Department
1:30 PM – Winter Garden Police Department
2:00 PM – The Backyard (Lunch & Drinks)
All times are projected based on convoy progress.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by The Red, White & Blue Jeep Club.