2nd annual run the flags event honors Central Florida first responders

By
Published  September 13, 2025 11:03am EDT
News
FOX 35 Orlando
FOX 35 reporter Esther Bower speaks with event organizers ahead of the 2nd annual 9/11 run the flag tribute event in Sanford.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Red, White & Blue Jeep Club hosted its 2nd Annual Run the Flags this weekend to honor and support local first responders across Central Florida.

This community-driven event invited Jeep owners and supporters to flag up their rides and join a convoy that will visit multiple police, fire, and sheriff’s departments throughout the day. 

Participants delivered goody bags filled with snacks and essentials as a show of appreciation for the men and women who serve and protect our communities.

Event Schedule

9:00 AM – Meet at Sanford Town Center (behind Hooters)

9:45 AM – Depart for Sanford Police Department / Sanford Fire Department

10:30 AM – Seminole Fire Station 22

11:15 AM – Orange County Sheriff’s Office

12:00 PM – Orange County Fire Station

12:45 PM – Ocoee Police Department

1:30 PM – Winter Garden Police Department

2:00 PM – The Backyard (Lunch & Drinks)

All times are projected based on convoy progress.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by The Red, White & Blue Jeep Club.

