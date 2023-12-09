2Chainz rushed to hospital after car crash in Miami: report

Rapper 2Chainz was sent to the hospital in an ambulance early Saturday morning after he was involved in a car crash in Miami, TMZ reports.

2Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epps, posted a video of himself in an ambulance on his Instagram story. The video shows 2Chains in the ambulance in front of a crashed Tesla.

According to TMZ, the Tesla crashed into 2Chainz’ vehicle when he was driving on I-95. The driver of the Tesla may have been under the influence, reports say.

2 Chainz attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The rapper was in town for Art Basel, his social media shows, and had just left a hot Miami strip club, TMZ reports.

TMZ says 2Chainz suffered head and neck injuries, but he’s expected to be OK.